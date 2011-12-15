ABIDJAN Dec 15 Occidental Gold, a unit of
Australia's Perseus Mining Limited, said it would seek
a gold mining license from Ivory Coast after discovering a
significant deposit in the West African state.
The company had announced positive drilling results in the
Tengrela region in northern Ivory Coast last week.
"The proposal will be analysed and submitted to the
government, and then an operating license will be issued if the
government approves it," Occidental Gold's mining director, M'be
Adou, told a press conference on Thursday.
The company said the mine site contains about 9 million
tonnes of gold ore, with 2.5 grams of gold per tonne. Adou said
the mine would seek to produce about 4 tonnes of gold per year
over a six-year lifespan.
"When the mine is built, it will significantly lift gold
production in Ivory Coast," he said.
Ivory Coast produces about 7 tonnes of gold per year, a
figure it hopes to nearly double to 13 tonnes per year by 2013
thanks to the start-up of new mines.
