ABIDJAN Dec 15 Occidental Gold, a unit of Australia's Perseus Mining Limited, said it would seek a gold mining license from Ivory Coast after discovering a significant deposit in the West African state.

The company had announced positive drilling results in the Tengrela region in northern Ivory Coast last week.

"The proposal will be analysed and submitted to the government, and then an operating license will be issued if the government approves it," Occidental Gold's mining director, M'be Adou, told a press conference on Thursday.

The company said the mine site contains about 9 million tonnes of gold ore, with 2.5 grams of gold per tonne. Adou said the mine would seek to produce about 4 tonnes of gold per year over a six-year lifespan.

"When the mine is built, it will significantly lift gold production in Ivory Coast," he said.

Ivory Coast produces about 7 tonnes of gold per year, a figure it hopes to nearly double to 13 tonnes per year by 2013 thanks to the start-up of new mines. (Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Jane Baird)