Feb 4 Pershing LLC, a clearing firm unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, said Lisa Dolly would succeed Ron DeCicco as its chief executive, effective Feb. 16.

Dolly, currently Pershing's chief operating officer, will be the first female CEO in the company's 80 year history.

DeCicco decided to retire as CEO after 45 years with Pershing, but will serve as an executive advisor over the next year.

Pershing is expected to name Dolly's successor in the coming weeks.

Clearing firms such as Pershing act as intermediaries between securities brokerages and exchanges, typically handling back-office tasks for brokerages such as order processing, settling trades and record keeping. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)