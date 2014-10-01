(Adds details, background)
LONDON Oct 1 Pershing Square Holdings, a fund
managed by activist investor Bill Ackman, raised $3.07 billion
ahead of a stock market listing in Amsterdam, the company said
on Wednesday.
The fund boosts the firepower of billionaire Ackman, famed
for aggressive moves such as a $1 billion bet against U.S.
nutrition firm Herbalife and a battle to broker a sale of Botox
maker Allergan to Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
The fund raised $2.73 billion through an initial public
offering and said the exercise of an over-allotment option would
see the value of the placing rise to more than $3 billion.
The fund was priced at $25 a share, giving it a market
capitalisation of $6.2 billion, the company said in a statement.
Pershing Square Holdings' shares will start trading on
Euronext Amsterdam on Oct. 13.
The fund is run by Pershing Square Capital Management, a
North America-focused equities investment manager founded by
Ackman in 2003 which had $14.1 billion in assets under
management at the end of June.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Nishant Kumar; editing by
David Clarke)