Feb 22 - Pershing Square Capital Management, which is waging a proxy battle against Canadian Pacific Railway, said on Wednesday that Canadian businessman Paul Haggis has agreed to be one of Pershing's nominees to sit on CP's board.

Haggis, who brings the number of Pershing board nominees to six, was previously president and chief executive of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, one of Canada's largest pension funds.

Pershing Square, a New York-based hedge fund manager run by William Ackman, is CP's biggest shareholder. Citing a sluggish performance by the railroad, it wants to replace six of CP's 15 directors with its nominees, as well as replace CP's chief executive.