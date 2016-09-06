BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
Sept 6 Canadian Pacific said billionaire investor William Ackman has resigned from its board of directors, a month after he sold off his stake in the Canadian railroad.
Ackman, who joined the company's board in 2012, said in August he planned to keep his board seat until the next annual meeting.
Jill Denham and William R Fatt have been appointed to the board, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: