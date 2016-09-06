Sept 6 Canadian Pacific said billionaire investor William Ackman has resigned from its board of directors, a month after he sold off his stake in the Canadian railroad.

Ackman, who joined the company's board in 2012, said in August he planned to keep his board seat until the next annual meeting.

Jill Denham and William R Fatt have been appointed to the board, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)