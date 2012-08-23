BOSTON Aug 23 Hedge fund firm Pershing Square Capital Management on Thursday said it wants a special committee of directors to consider selling mall operator General Growth Properties, sending the company's stock up more than 3.5 percent.

In a regulatory filing, the New York-based hedge fund took a swipe at Brookfield Asset Management, a big GGP shareholder, saying it wants the committee to be "wholly unaffiliated with Brookfield."

"If control of the company is ceded to Brookfield, shareholders will suffer enormous and irreparable harm for they will lose the ability to capture an appropriate control premium for their stakes," the fund said in the filing.

GGP's share price jumped 3.5 percent to $19.26.