Aug 19 Persimmon Plc

* Underlying h1 pbt up 57 percent to 212.9 million stg, revenue up 33 percent to 1.2 billion stg

* Legal completions up 28 percent to 6,408 new homes sold, average selling price up 4.3 percent to 186,970 pounds

* Says underlying operating margin at 17.7 percent, an increase of 260 bps

* Says remains confident of its continued successful development