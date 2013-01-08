LONDON Jan 8 Persimmon PLC : * Volume of new homes legally completed increased by 6% over the prior year to

9,903 * Revenues for the period totalled c. £1.72 bn (2011: £1.54 bn), an increase of

12%. * Anticipate an increase in sales to first time buyers as we enter the new

spring season * Sees underlying operating margin 13% for full year (2011: 10.0%) * Forward sales at the year end totalled c. £645M (2011: £615M)