LONDON Nov 6 British housebuilder Persimmon
has yet to gain any significant benefit from the
government's mortgage guarantee scheme because of the high
interest rates being charged, the company said on Wednesday.
Persimmon and its rival housebuilders have been some of the
biggest beneficiaries of government efforts to help homebuyers
and free up mortgage lending, primarily through the equity loan
element of the Help to Buy scheme, which relates only to
new-build properties.
Visitor levels to Persimmon's sites between July 1 and Nov.
5 were 20 percent higher than a year earlier, it said. The
builder says it is now fully sold for the current year, with 650
million pounds ($1.04 billion) in forward sales reserved beyond
2013.
However, it added that the impact from the second part of
Help to Buy, guaranteeing up to 130 billion pounds of mortgages
on new and existing homes, has been muted since its October
launch because of the interest rates.
Four of Britain's large lenders - RBS, Lloyds
, HSBC and Santander UK - have signed
up to this part of the scheme.
"We believe that mortgages associated with the Help to Buy
equity loan scheme will remain the preferred choice for the
majority of customers of the housebuilding industry, given that
interest rates for this product are significantly more
competitive than those available with the government guarantee,"
the company said.
Interest rates for the mortgage guarantee scheme currently
stand at about 5 percent.
Persimmon, Britain's largest housebuilder by market
capitalisation, said it has sold more than 3,000 homes under
Help to Buy's equity loan scheme, which was launched in April.
The company also said that its underlying operating margins
improved by 300 basis points in the first half of the year to
15.1 percent.
Shares in Persimmon, which have risen by more than 60
percent since the start of the year, closed at 1215 pence on
Tuesday, valuing it at 5.9 billion pounds.