* Spring selling season outperforming previous year
* Visitor levels in first 15 weeks up 10 pct
* Order book up 9 pct to 1.24 bln stg
LONDON, April 19 British housebuilder Persimmon
said it had made a good start to 2012 with both visitor
levels and orders up on last year, boosted in part by a new
government mortgage scheme.
The group, which in February cheered shareholders with a
promise to return 1.9 billion pounds ($3 billion) of surplus
cash to them over the next decade, said visitor levels to its
sites over the first 15 weeks of 2012 were up 10 percent on last
year.
Britain's largest housebuilder by market value said its
order book rose 9 percent to 1.24 billion pounds in the same
period, as margins also rose.
The NewBuy scheme - which allows lenders to provide 95
percent mortgages on new build properties with guarantees from
the government and developers - boosted enquiries from potential
buyers, Persimmon said.
Britons have taken a hammering from a combination of
government austerity measures aimed at cutting the budget
deficit, prices rising faster than wages, and the relatively
high cost of credit from banks compared to previous years.
However, a recent survey showed that British house prices
declined at the slowest pace since June 2010 in March after a
gentle increase in activity across the market so far this year.
"Whilst the availability of mortgage credit remains the key
constraint on the UK housing market, we remain confident that
Persimmon can operate successfully within existing market
conditions," the group said in a statement on Thursday.
Shares in Persimmon closed at 635 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the business at around 1.9 billion pounds.