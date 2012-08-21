* H1 pretax profit 98.7 mln stg vs 59.7 mln stg yoy
* Average home selling price up 7 pct to 171,206 stg
* Mortgage availability to curb demand for homes
* On track to pay dividend of 75 pence/shr in 2013
LONDON, Aug 21 UK housebuilder Persimmon
posted a 65 percent rise in first-half profit on the back of
higher house prices and home completions and said that the low
level of mortgage availability would constrain demand for homes.
Persimmion, the UK's largest housebuilder by market value,
said underlying profit before tax for the six months to end June
was 98.7 million pounds ($155 million) versus 59.7 million
pounds in the same period in 2011. Revenue rose 13 percent to
806.7 million pounds.
The company said legal completions of homes rose 6 percent
to 4,712 and that the average selling price rose to 171,206
pounds from 160,583 pounds in the same period last year.
"We expect conditions in the UK housing market to remain
challenging reflecting the wider issues within the economy.
However, we anticipate continued firm underlying demand for new
homes but this will remain constrained by the low level of
mortgage availability," Chairman Nicholas Wrigley said.
A lack of available new homes in Britain and government
schemes aimed at boosting the market has shored up demand for
homes built by Persimmon and its rivals despite the UK's tough
economic outlook.
These housebuilders have also used the financial crisis as
an opportunity to snap up cheaper development land. That,
combined with a focus on building in regions where house prices
have stayed strong, has helped improve profitability.
The company said it had strengthened its landbank, having
acquired 5,779 new plots on 50 sites in the first half of the
year. It owned and controlled a total of 63,786 plots,
representing over 6.5 years' supply at current sales levels.
Persimmon, which said in February that it planned to return
1.9 billion pounds to shareholders over the next 9 years, said
it was on track to make its first dividend payment of 75 pence
per share in June 22013.
Shares in the company, which have risen by about 50 percent
since the start of 2012, closed at 705 pence on Monday valuing
the company at 2.1 billion pounds.