LONDON Jan 8 British housebuilder Persimmon
reported a 21 percent jump in full year revenues, at the
top end of analyst expectations, helped by higher selling prices
and strong customer demand.
Persimmon, the country's largest housebuilder by market
value, said in a trading update on Wednesday before its full
year results on Feb. 25 that revenues for the year to the end of
December stood at 2.1 billion pounds.
Analysts were expecting the company to post revenues of
between 1.91-2.06 billion pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of 13
analysts showed.
"This growth in revenues and the anticipated further
improvement in operating margins will enable us to deliver
strong underlying pre tax profit growth for the year ended 31
December 2013," it said.
Britain's housebuilding sector was dragged out of its slump
in 2013 after the government unveiled measures to help
struggling homebuyers purchase properties with small deposits,
stoking demand and encouraging overall market sentiment to
improve.
Persimmon said the average selling price of its homes rose 4
percent to 180,900 pounds over the prior year, helped by a shift
to build more lucrative and popular traditional family homes. It
said it had increased the volume of new house sales delivered by
16 percent to 11,528 for the year.
It also said it had continued to experience robust private
sales through to the year end and that the value of its total
forward sales at Dec. 31 was 41 percent ahead of the prior year
at 908 million pounds.
In a separate statement, housing and construction firm
Galliford Try said it was anticipating a record half
year profit, driven by strong performance in its housebuilding
firm, and that its pipeline of opportunities in the construction
sector was growing despite still-challenging conditions.