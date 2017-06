Aug 21 Persimmon PLC : * Auto alert - Persimmon PLC H1 underlying pretax profit rose 65

percent to 98.7 million STG * Legal completions up 6% to 4,712 and average selling price increased 7% to

£171,206 * On track to make first dividend payment of 75P per share in June 2013 * Expects firm underlying demand for new homes but will be constrained by

mortgage availability