LONDON, July 2 One of Britain's biggest
housebuilders, Persimmon, said its volumes and revenue
rose in the first half of the year as consumer sentiment
remained resilient even in the run-up to May's general election.
The firm said new volumes rose by 7 percent to 6,855 units
in the six months to June 30 despite opinion polls predicting
that no party would secure an overall majority in parliament.
National polls, especially when a close or uncertain result
is predicted, are often blamed for cooling demand in the housing
market but the country's largest builder by volume, Barratt
, also said in May that sales had not slowed.
