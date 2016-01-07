BRIEF-Yango Group plans property sector investment fund, unit to buy property assets
* Says it plans to sign agreement to set up property sector investment fund worth 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion)
LONDON Jan 7 Britain's second-biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said on Thursday that its revenue rose 13 percent last year as it built more homes, boosted by strong sales in the second half of the year.
Persimmon, which builds homes across the country apart from central London, said its revenue rose to 2.9 billion pounds ($4.24 billion) in 2015, slightly above market expectations.
The firm saw the average selling price of the 14,572 homes it built last year rise 4.5 percent to just under 200,000 pounds, reflecting the increase in house prices across Britain. ($1 = 0.6837 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Adrian Croft)
