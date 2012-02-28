* 2011 underlying profit up 55 pct to 148.1 mln pounds
* Persimmon to return 1.9 bln pounds surplus cash to
shareholders
* Average selling price falls 2 pct
* Upbeat outlook, Persimmon pursues high margin land
LONDON, Feb 28 British housebuilder
Persimmon posted a slightly stronger than expected jump
in full-year profit on Tuesday and said it would return 1.9
billion pounds ($3 billion) of surplus cash to shareholders.
The York-based company said it would return the cash through
dividends over nine-and-a-half years, starting in 2013, and
remain largely debt-free throughout the period.
The company is still investing in growth, however. It added
14,300 plots to its landbank during 2011, taking the total to
63,300, representing 6.5 years of supply. At the same time it
managed to end the year with a net cash position of 41 million
pounds having reported net borrowings of 51 million a year
earlier
Persimmon is proposing a 10 pence total dividend for 2011,
33 percent higher than the year before.
Britain's largest housebuilder by market value reported a 55
percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 148.1 million pounds
($234.6 million), beating a consensus forecast of 142 million
pounds based on a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.
"Persimmon's successful strategy of improving operating
margins, investing in high quality land and generating surplus
cash to pay down debt proved highly effective, despite difficult
prevailing housing market conditions," chairman Nicholas Wrigley
said in a statement.
"Visitor levels and reservations continue on an improving
trend and, although we expect the UK housing market to remain
difficult, Persimmon is in a strong position to meet this
challenge."
The company said visitor numbers to its developments were 10
percent higher in the first eight weeks of 2012 than in 2011 and
forward sales revenue is 9.4 percent higher than last year at
around 927 million pounds.
Persimmon said it would continue to pursue its strategy of
acquiring high margin land and increasing sales volumes.
The York-based housebuilder's average selling price fell 2
percent to 166,142 pounds because the firm sold more starter
homes for first-time buyers, who were tempted back to the market
through the government's FirstBuy shared equity scheme.
A fresh initiative, NewBuy, should further increase the
number of first-time buyers when it launches, most likely in
March, the company said.
Persimmon, which is seen as a bellwether of the
housebuilding sector, echoed other housebuilders including
Barratt and Bovis Homes with its profit jump
and relatively upbeat outlook.