LONDON Feb 24 British housebuilder Persimmon
reported a 44 percent rise in full-year profit on
Tuesday after it sold 13,509 homes in 2014, and said the outlook
for the property market was positive.
Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn said the group's strong cash
generation meant it would now pay out 95 pence a share to
investors in April rather than July. The payment is part of a
long-term plan to return 6.20 pounds per share of surplus
capital to shareholders in a nine and a half year period.
However, shares in Persimmon were down 4.4 percent at 1,635
pence at 0927 GMT, the biggest fall in the FTSE 100 index
, with Liberum analysts saying investors were
disappointed more of the capital return was not being advanced.
"The numbers looked alright, but the stock has been trading
near its all-time highs, so it's just some froth that's coming
off the top," said Central Markets trader Joe Neighbour.
Neighbour also noted that comments from Bank of England
policymaker Kristin Forbes, saying higher interest rates may be
needed "in the near future", were weighing on Persimmon and
other UK housebuilders.
Persimmon posted underlying pretax profit of 475 million
pounds ($734 million), broadly in line with market expectations,
on revenue up 23 percent to 2.6 billion pounds.
Fairburn said 2015 had started well, with current total
forward sales running 5 percent ahead of last year and more
people visiting its sites.
"At this point of time we are pretty confident, but we are
in the strong Spring selling period so you would expect good
demand at this stage," he said in an interview.
"But (...) we've got the lead into the election, which may
see some fall back in terms of the sales rate, and then it will
pick up in the second half," he added, referring to national
elections in May.
He said Persimmon would complete a similar, or slightly
higher, volume of home sales this year as last. The builder has
increased its volumes by 36 percent over the last two years.
On the level of cash return, Fairburn said he needed to
strike a balance between returning surplus cash and retaining
funds for land acquisitions.
"We will continue to review it as we go forward in line with
how we see the market," he said.
($1 = 0.6471 pounds)
