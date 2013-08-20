LONDON Aug 20 Housebuilder Persimmon
said government measures to help first-time buyers had boosted
its spring sales, with reservations since April 1 running 30
percent ahead of a year ago.
"The government's "Help to Buy" equity loan offer has seen a
strong take up in the market," the company said on Tuesday. "We
have now achieved over 1,700 reservations on this scheme."
The stronger market helped Persimmon increase underlying
pretax profit by 40 percent to 135.3 million pounds ($212
million) in the six months to the end of June on revenue 12
percent higher at 899.9 million pounds.
Persimmon said it was starting building on new sites as
quickly as possible to help meet the pent-up demand for
properties, and it expected to open a further 85 sites in the
second half, on top of 90 in the first.
It said it had invested 236 million pounds in new land, up
from 142 million pounds in the same period a year ago, adding
7,538 new plots to give it a total 70,716 owned and controlled
plots.