LONDON Feb 25 British housebuilder Persimmon posted a 49 percent jump in full-year pretax profit, in line with analyst expectations, and said the strong recovery in housing demand would help it accelerate plans to return cash to shareholders.

Persimmon, Britain's biggest housebuilder by market value, said on Tuesday underlying profit before tax for the year to the end of December rose to 330 million pounds ($548.81 million), up from 222 million pounds the year before.

Analysts had forecast a pretax profit of 293-334 million pounds, a Thomson Reuters survey of 15 analysts showed. The company in January posted a 21 percent rise in 2013 revenue at the top end of analysts's forecasts.

The company, which said last year that it would return 1.9 billion pounds of capital to shareholders over a nine-and-a-half-year period, said it had generated 231 million pounds in additional free cash and would accelerate the program.

It said it would pay 70 pence per share on July 4, being a part acceleration of the final planned payment of 115 pence per share in 2021, and would reinstate its planned 95 pence per share for 2015 in full. It would also make payments of at least 10 pence per share in both 2016 and 2018, it said.

Britain's housebuilders have enjoyed large jumps in profits and sales as they have been the main beneficiaries of government schemes to loosen up mortgage lending, which have driven up deal volumes and encouraged wider buyer sentiment.

Persimmon said it had delivered 16 percent more legal completions over the year, with its average selling price rising 4 percent to 181,861 pounds.

It said the first eight weeks of the spring selling season was encouraging, with its weekly private sales rate per site 22 percent ahead of last year. Total forward sales are currently 1.42 billion pounds for 2014, up 41 percent on the previous year.

Shares in Persimmon closed at 1,471 pence on Monday, valuing it at 4.47 billion pounds.