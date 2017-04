LONDON Nov 4 Britain's biggest housebuilder by market capitalisation Persimmon expects to see 2014 completions rise by just under 20 percent, Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn told Reuters on Tuesday, as the firm said it was already fully sold for the year.

"We would expect volume growth to be similar to last year ... so between 13,000 and 13,500," he said.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)