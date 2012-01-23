BRIEF-India's S Chand & Co March qtr profit rises
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
Jan 23 Three months ended Dec 31 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 405.84 vs 362.43 Net Revenue 2,677.3 vs 1,949.32 Results are consolidated. NOTE: Persistent Systems Ltd is an outsourced software product development company. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)
* Says approved investment in Smartivity Labs Pvt upto an amount of INR 4 million
* Says reported performance of co in near term may be lower than expected due to GST implementation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sK8qPN) Further company coverage: