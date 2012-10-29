FRANKFURT Oct 29 British education and
publishing group Pearson Plc and Germany's Bertelsmann
said on Monday they have agreed to combine their
publishing divisions, Penguin and Random House, with Bertelsmann
holding the upper hand in the new entity.
The move comes as traditional book publishers are confronted
with the threat of concentrated buyers such as Amazon,
who are in a strong position to negotiate favourable prices.
Bertelsmann will own 53 percent of the joint venture and
Pearson 47 percent. The deal is expected to be completed in the
second half of next year, the companies said on Monday.