CHICAGO, April 4 For young would-be homebuyers,
this really is the best of times and the worst of times.
After the brutal housing bust, homes are more affordable now
than they have been in more than four decades, according to the
National Association of Realtors. Home prices have sunk to 2002
levels, and interest rates hover near historic lows - below 4
percent for 30-year fixed-rate loans.
The NAR says its Housing Affordability Index - which
measures median salaries against home prices and mortgage rates
- is at a record high, and that means this can be an ideal time
to buy a first home.
On the other hand, young Americans aren't exactly flush with
cash. Almost one in five young adults is jobless, fresh college
graduates now carry, on average, more than $25,000 in debt, and
many starter jobs pay poorly and are hard to find.
Meanwhile, mortgage shoppers are expected to come up with
more and more cash to mollify nervous lenders: Median down
payments last year were around 22 percent, according to online
real estate marketplace Zillow, roughly double the rate of three
years earlier.
So how can first-time homebuyers cobble together the money
to get a deal on a dream home? They can apply for assistance to
the Bank of Mom and Dad.
That's how newlyweds Mike and Jessica Sental landed a new
home in Clifton, New Jersey, last summer. The couple was house
hunting but having trouble coming up with enough for the down
payment. They had about $30,000 stashed away, roughly 10 percent
of the purchase price, but needed a little more to appease
lenders.
That's when Mike's parents stepped in with $15,000 worth of
help.
"They provided about a third of the down payment, with no
expectation of being paid back," says Sental, 30, an information
technology analyst. He said his bankers were aware of the
parental gift.
"With prices and interest rates so low, it was the perfect
time," he said. "Now, we're paying money toward something we own
instead of throwing it away on renting."
It's a common scenario. According to the NAR, 14 percent of
all recent buyers received a gift from a friend or a relative to
help with the down payment. That's up from 9 percent five years
ago.
"It's happening pretty regularly now for a couple of
reasons," says Sandi Bragar, the San Francisco-based chief
planning officer at Aspiriant, a Los Angeles wealth management
firm.
"Home prices have sunk in so many areas, and interest rates
on mortgages are low at the same time. You get a lot of parents
wanting to help out their children. And sometimes, the other way
around - grown kids wanting to do something nice for mom and
dad."
But helping the next generation into their first homes is
not as easy as just writing a check. Myriad financial issues can
come into play. There's the taxman to consider. And there's the
emotional subtext: When family and finances mix, a volatile brew
of pride and resentment can result, and be made worse when
strings are attached to the deal.
A winning arrangement can turn into a loser when parents who
really can't afford to help do so anyway, and damage their own
retirement savings.
With that in mind, helpful relatives may want to structure
their intra-family assistance in different ways. Here are a few
avenues to consider:
JUST GIVE THEM THE CASH
Parents who have the financial wherewithal can just hand
over cash to help with the down payment. The annual maximum for
tax-free gifting is $13,000 for each giver and recipient. That
means that a couple could give as much as $52,000 to their son
and his wife.
You can give more than that, but then you will have to fill
out IRS Form 709 to report it to the Internal Revenue Service.
You still won't owe any taxes until you exceed the lifetime gift
exemption, currently $5.12 million. (The traditional limit is $1
million, and without new legislation it could revert to that
level.)
BECOME A MORTGAGE LENDER
If you would like to see that money back eventually, you
could act as a bank and lend your children the money to buy the
home. If you structure the loan as a proper mortgage, the
borrowers could still take the mortgage interest deduction on
their taxes; in any case, the lenders would be required to
declare the interest as income.
"I call it a win-win mortgage," says Tim Burke, chief
executive officer of National Family Mortgage, which helps
arrange such loans between relatives. "That's because parents
are earning more than they would be in their savings account,
and borrowers have access to funding at lower rates than they'd
get from a bank."
A caveat: To be recognized by the IRS as a loan and not a
gift, the interest rate has to be at least as high as what's
called the "applicable federal rate," currently 2.65 percent for
a long-term loan. (You can research the going rate at the IRS
website).
A company like Burke's National Family Mortgage can help you
properly document and register such a loan, so that it meets all
IRS requirements.
BUY THE HOUSE TOGETHER
Putting both parents and kids on the deed and mortgage is
one way to deal with gift-tax concerns. The children could
eventually buy out the parents' portion, when they're
financially ready to do so.
But know that such a deal intertwines your financial
futures. If the goal is for the kids to make the mortgage
payments, and they fall behind, the parents' credit record would
be affected.
And it could get really ugly if all of the co-owners have
strong and different opinions about the decor, or how often the
lawn gets mowed.
"You have to be careful, because family is the most
important thing and you don't want to ruin any relationships,"
says Teri Gault, a Santa Clarita, California, mother who helped
her son buy his first home. After all, in a couple of decades,
the help might be flowing in the opposite direction.