By Kathleen Kingsbury
BOSTON, April 4 Splurging on a vacation home
shortly after the housing market meltdown was not an easy
decision for Kathy and Dan Nikolai.
The couple, who live in California's San Fernando Valley,
wanted a nearby escape that would accommodate their teenage
son's busy schedule and allow the family to ski in the winter
and to enjoy water sports in the summer.
But even after they found what they wanted - an upscale
lakefront property about two hours' drive away - they spent a
lot of time revisiting the Big Bear Lake home online and in
person before they took the plunge. The timing finally seemed
right.
"We believe the market for prime real estate has settled
enough that the house would retain its value," Kathy Nikolai
said. And with the overall economy improving, "We felt like we
were in a financial position to do so."
Buyers like the Nikolais are returning to the U.S. vacation
home market in large numbers. Second-home sales soared in 2011
to their highest level since 2005, to 1.72 million homes sold,
according to a survey done in March by National Association of
Realtors (NAR). Investment-home sales surged 64.5 percent over
2010 levels, while vacation-home sales rose 7 percent. Half of
investment-home buyers plan to make another purchase within two
years, while one-third of vacation-home buyers do.
Miami's red-hot luxury sector saw prices rise 19 percent
year-over-year in December, according to real-estate consultancy
Knight Frank. Transactions in posh ski resort Aspen climbed 25
percent last year. Even in Phoenix, where the real estate bubble
burst dramatically with price declines of 70 percent over the
last six years, inventories have begun to tighten.
Anecdotally, brokers report more traffic than they have seen
in years. "There's a confidence now that we've been through the
worst," said Paul Suding, president of the Santa Barbara
Association of Realtors. "People are ready to buy again."
In fact, added Allison Turk, an agent with Miami Beach's
Esslinger Wooten Maxwell Realtors, "Buyers feel a sense of
urgency to get into this market."
A STRONG BUYERS' MARKET
Consumers are taking advantage of bargain-basement prices,
desperation sales of distressed properties and anxious sellers
to snag dream vacation properties. "Affordability is at an
all-time high," said housing economist Celia Chen of Moody's
Analytics.
But this new round of vacation home purchases looks
different from ones that occurred during the height of the real
estate bubble. Now, despite record-low interest rates, more
second-home buyers are using cash. Cash purchases were up for
the second straight year in 2011, making up half of
investment-home sales and 42 percent of vacation-home sales,
according to the NAR study.
Those buyers should not be expecting to flip their vacation
homes for outsized profits anytime soon, said Chen. She suggests
that prices may continue to drop in 2012, but will start to
crawl up slowly in 2013 or 2014.
Vacation home shoppers who have the money and are willing to
stay put for at least a few years may find 2012 to be the year
of opportunity. Here's why.
The median vacation-home price in 2011 was $121,300, down 40
percent from 2006, according to NAR. Distressed properties -
those in foreclosures or short sales - are continuing to come on
to the market in many resort communities. Sellers, fed up with
waiting for prices to rise, are often willing to deal.
Many properties that were once attainable only by the very
wealthy are now in range for the merely well-heeled. In Vail,
Colorado, for example, a four-bedroom property listed at $2.8
million in 2009 recently sold for $1.35 million.
The same applies to less-expensive homes. A four-bedroom
home in South Lake Tahoe, California, changed hands in early
March for $540,000, after having sold for $875,000 in 2004. Two
other popular second-home destinations, Las Vegas and Tampa,
Florida, saw average home prices hit new lows in December,
according to the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller index.
Then there are the mortgage deals. For buyers who do not
want to pay cash, today's cheap financing may be too good to
pass up. Getting a good low rate on a mortgage can lower monthly
payments more than shaving some money off the purchase price,
said Arthur Welch, a Phoenix real-estate agent.
Still, financing remains hard to get for those without
impeccable credit. Homeowners with second mortgages are almost
twice as likely to be underwater (or owing more on the property
than it is worth), according to mortgage tracker CoreLogic, and
many banks have moved to tighten borrowing standards. Lenders
today frequently ask for 25 to 35 percent down, brokers report,
and the median downpayment for second-home buyers was 27 percent
in 2011, said the NAR.
Furthermore, Washington plans for post-election tax
legislation threatens the deductions for mortgage interest paid
for second homes.
YOU CAN RENT TO OWN
The typical vacation-home buyer in 2011 was 50 years old,
according to the NAR data. About one-third of the people who buy
vacation homes plan to use them as a primary residence in the
future, usually after retirement.
To make some money while they wait for that move, many
buyers plan to rent out their new properties, said Andy
Twisdale, a real estate agent in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Brokers generally have a rule of thumb: a week of peak rental
income should cover a month of mortgage expenses.
"People forget a second home has most of the same expenses
as a first one, but add in travel," says Scott Kaminsky, a
certified financial planner in Philadelphia. "You have to plan
for the worst-case scenario and be sure you can pay for it."
Those worst-case scenarios can include damage from floods, snows
and renters. Vacation homes also can come with higher
landscaping, maintenance, security and condominium association
costs, and rental agents can charge as much as 20 percent to
manage the property when the owners are away.
There are some tax breaks for vacation homeowners who rent
out their properties. The rules are complex, so homebuyers might
also budget for a good accountant. Generally, homeowners can
offset their taxable rental income with deductions for their
expenses.
Investment profits and taxes are rarely top-of-mind for most
vacation-home buyers today. Roughly 80 percent of them, like the
Nikolais, just want to have fun. "They want to be close by, to
be able to go for a weekend or easily take care of any
maintenance issues that come up," says Walter Molony, a
spokesman for the realtors group.
History says prices are likely to rise. By not acting now,
certain buyers run the risk of being priced out down the road.
Indeed, said Suding, some are already asking, "Wait, did we miss
it?"