By Alina Dizik
NEW YORK, April 4 When Brent Moreland and his
wife, Amanda, put their first home on the market last fall, they
tried everything to make the Knoxville, Tennessee, two-bedroom
townhouse look good to buyers.
They took impressive photos with the help of a professional
photographer friend, went online for furniture staging ideas and
even created a blog to help get the word out through social
networks.
Almost six months later, they are still at it, telling
interested buyers about new upgrades like crown molding, updated
bathrooms and oak laminate floors. But now the Morelands are
turning to Plan B: "We'll keep it listed for sale and post it
for rent and see which domino falls first," says Brent Moreland,
a 27-year-old who is relocating for a job in August.
For discouraged homeowners like the Morelands, making a sale
can seem impossible in the post-2008 housing market. In January,
there were 2.43 million homes for sale, a 6.4 month supply at
the current sales pace, according to the National Association of
Realtors. But that's an improvement: One year ago, the Realtors
group reported an 8.6 month supply of 3.49 million homes were on
the market.
It may get easier soon. Some analysts say S&P/Case-Shiller
Home Price Index, the leading measure of the U.S. residential
housing market, suggests housing prices may be bottoming out
this spring.
"The markets are likely to form a bottom," says Susan
Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the University
of Pennsylvania Wharton School.
But that improvement may not come quickly enough to help all
of the Morelands out there now. Here's what to do if you need to
unload your house, and it's not selling.
PRICE IT RIGHT
Knowing how to price your property is the most important
step for those eager to sell, says Norman Block, a real estate
agent in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. Realtors
should use the Multiple Listing Service to compare nearby
equivalent properties and come up with a fair market price. In
an overcrowded housing market, overpriced homes won't get any
showings, says Block.
Sadly, that right price might be less than you paid for it,
especially if you bought your home between 2005 and 2008.
Pricing the property a little bit lower than the market might
help you find buyers more quickly.
SPRUCE IT UP
Think like a buyer when making home improvements, suggests
Block, an adjunct professor of real estate at the University of
North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School. Add a fresh coat
of paint or new hardware to the front door, trim bushes and
de-clutter the front yard so you make a good first impression.
Once inside the home, "buyers tend to look up more than they
look down," Block says. Make sure light fixtures throughout the
house are clean and fix cracks in the ceiling or walls. "If
everything is caulked up, and everything is sparkling and
shining, the subconscious feeling is 'wow this house has been
taken care of,'" he says. Clutter can quickly turn off buyers,
he adds.
RENT IT OUT
If you must move, renting your home for one or two years is
often the best option, says Manisha Thakor, a Santa Fe chartered
financial analyst and personal finance lecturer at Wellesley
College.
Homeowners eager to move also can offer a rent-to-buy option
on their home, which allows hesitant buyers to test-drive a
residence before committing to a mortgage. While it's attractive
to buyers, sellers may lose out because they could end up having
to sell the property in the future at today's low prices. "It's
a last resort option," says Michael Corbett, author of "Before
You Buy," and a spokesman for Trulia.com, a real estate sales
website.
Even if you can't rent out the house on a long-term lease,
you may be able to offset some of your carrying costs by renting
it for short periods. You can list your home on websites like
AirBNB.com and VRBO.com as a short-term vacation rental or to
rent out individual rooms, suggests Thakor. Even renting your
home for one weekend per month can help offset mortgage
payments, she says.
GIVE IT AWAY, TEMPORARILY
Another innovative answer for homeowners who need to move
and can't sell is to donate the home, temporarily, to a
non-profit charity that could use it for offices or temporary
housing. The charity could use the home for a couple of years,
protecting it from sitting empty, and the homeowner could get a
tax deduction for the charitable donation. But that deduction
won't be as big as rent you'd otherwise collect, and "you're
likely have to go pay rent somewhere else," reminds Corbett.
Of course, if you do rent or lend your home out for a few
years, you'll have to be prepared to spend money on cleaning and
repairs before you put it back on the market.
PROTECT YOUR TAX BREAKS
Whatever you choose, it's important to reap the tax benefits
of home ownership, says Mark Luscombe, principal tax analyst for
tax research firm CCH Inc, in Riverwoods, Illinois.
When homeowners do sell, they are allowed to exclude as
much as $250,000 of profit ($500,000 for couples) from capital
gains taxes, as long as they've lived in their home for two out
of the five years leading up to the sale. That means homeowners
who move away and fail to sell their home within three years
will lose that break. Of course, that's not an issue for
homeowners who are forced to sell at a loss.
There are other tax breaks available to those who rent out
their homes.
GO SHORT AND GET OUT
Some homeowners can't afford to wait for better conditions.
If you need to be out of your house and you owe far more than it
is worth, a short sale might be the only option left other than
foreclosure or outright default. Laura Cosgrove Lorenzana and
her husband, Casimiro, had a luxury Chicago lake-front condo on
the market for eight years, while they watched the value drop 35
percent to $140,000. "We've tried everything, we've tried to
sell and rent and sell again," says the 49-old founder of From
Roots to Leaves, a genealogy and archival service.
The couple, having moved to the North Aurora suburb years
ago, is now trying to complete a short sale, in which the bank
agrees to take the proceeds of the sale as complete payment for
the mortgage.
JUST STAY
Homeowners who don't have to follow jobs to other areas may
just do best if they sit tight and temporarily abandon plans to
sell. They'll save moving costs and listing costs and the costs
of repairing damage renters might do. Eventually, prices should
rebound, says Wachter. "You're going to lose out if you have to
sell at a distressed price."