By Linda Stern
Feb 8 Until the current tax system is
completely reformed, we Americans have the right to life,
liberty, the pursuit of happiness and our cherished tax
deductions.
It's not cheating to take every writeoff that is legally
available to you; it's just good common sense. If you skip one,
you're just leaving money on the table.
So here's a list of some of the most popular and overlooked
tax deductions for tax season 2012. Take them while you can.
* Retirement planning. Writeoffs for individual retirement
accounts aren't new, but some people have gotten used to not
taking them because most have income limitations that exclude
many taxpayers. Look again, says Barbara Weltman, author of
"J.K. Lasser's 1001 Deductions & Tax Breaks 2012." That's
because salaries have remained somewhat flat while many of these
limits have moved up over the years through legislation and
inflation adjustments.
If, for example, you actively participate in your 401(k)
plan, you can still take a full deduction for putting money into
an IRA if you make less than $56,000 (or $90,000 if you're
filing jointly). You have until April 17 to make a 2011
contribution of up to $5,000, or $6,000 if you are 50 or older.
* Medical costs. Tax filers who want to deduct their medical
expenses have always had a high hurdle to jump: They aren't
deductible until they exceed 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross
income. But Weltman notes that it's getting easier to do that,
because workers are paying more for their health insurance and
salaries have stagnated. Don't forget that there's a long list
of items you can include, such as braces, contact lenses,
physical therapy, birth control pills, and some home
improvements, like air conditioning if your doctor says you need
it for breathing problems or allergies.
* Charitable donations. Most people actually undervalue the
clothing and other items they give to charity, says Audrey
Griffin, an enrolled agent from Centerville, Georgia. (An
enrolled agent is a tax preparer who has passed an IRS exam and
is qualified to represent you with the agency.) She says that
when you put the actual resale value on every shirt and old lamp
you give, you'll end up with a bigger deduction than you expect.
To do that, use a system. You can enter your gifts into
TurboTax's ItsDeductible ()
even if you don't use Turbotax. The Salvation Army also offers
a guide
Remember that you need a receipt from the charity for each
donation you deduct, even if it was just the $5 bill you threw
into a bucket over the holidays.
* Volunteer time. If you spend money and drive time working
for a charity, don't forget to deduct them. You get 14 cents a
mile for every charity trip you take, so volunteers who
regularly deliver meals to shut-ins or drive to distant
locations on volunteer trips can save money by tracking their
mileage. And if you spent money out of pocket for supplies for
your volunteer work, you can deduct those expenditures too. Just
make sure you get a letter from the charity thanking you for
your donation.
* Education costs. There are myriad tax breaks for self- (or
child) improvement, and learning which one to take can be a
challenge. But if you're spending a lot on college for your
kids, you may be able to pile deductions on top of credits.
Here's a short course: The American Opportunity Credit is the
most generous, offering $2,500 per student for college or other
postsecondary school. You get a dollar for dollar credit for the
first $2,000 you spend, and then 25 percent of the next $2,000.
After that is the lifetime learning credit. It's $2,000 per
taxpayer, not per student, and can be used for graduate school
or continuing education costs.
Finally, there's a $4,000 deduction for tuition and fees,
even for taxpayers who don't itemize their deductions. But you
can't take that in the same year you take the credits.
You can take these education tax breaks even if you're
pulling money out of a 529 plan for college, but you can't
double count the money. That means you can't take a credit or
deduction for the same money you take out of a tax-deferred
plan. If you pull $10,000 out of the 529 and spend $2,500 out of
pocket, for example, you can claim the credit for the $2,500.
* Investment losses. Last year was rocky for anyone in the
stock market. If you sold losers from taxable accounts, you get
a writeoff. Long-term losses (those on securities held more than
a year) can offset long-term gains and an additional $3,000 in
ordinary income.
* Taxes. There's a poetic symmetry in deducting taxes you've
paid. You're allowed to deduct state income taxes (or sales
taxes, if they're higher than your income taxes), half your
self-employment taxes, and estate taxes you paid.
* Those miscellaneous deductions. There's a grab bag of
extra deductions you can take once they top 2 percent of your
adjusted gross income. Some taxpayers "bunch" these expenses
into every other year just so they can meet that floor. Some
items that qualify as miscellaneous deductions are: union dues,
job hunting expenses, uniforms, appraisals for charitable gifts,
trade publication subscriptions, and -- last but hardly least --
tax preparation fees. So you can pay someone else to worry about
all of this for you.