By Linda Stern
Feb 8 Even if your financial situation
isn't complex, your taxes might be. That's why the Internal
Revenue Service and some private nonprofits offer free tax
preparation and counseling for older people and low-income
filers who need to know their way around myriad credits and
other provisions.
Commercial tax preparation programs have jumped in, too,
providing at least stripped-down versions of their programs for
free. Here's where to go now if you want help on your taxes, but
you don't want to pay for it.
FIRST, TRY THE IRS
The tax agency runs several programs to assist taxpayers;
you can find a summary at the agency's website ().
* Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is for taxpayers
with $50,000 or less in adjusted gross income. Trained
volunteers staff desks in community centers, libraries and
shopping malls. They can answer your questions, fill out your
forms for you and throw in free electronic filing, too. Find the
closest one by dialing 1-(800)906-9887.
* Facilitated self assistance. If you make more than $50,000
and want to do your taxes yourself, but just need a few
questions answered, you can go to one of the sites listed by the
IRS for that extra help ().
* E-file. If you earn less than $57,000, you can go through
the IRS's website to find a brand-name software program you can
use to prepare your taxes and file them electronically, totally
gratis. If you earn more than that, you can go through the same
website and use the agency's own fillable forms to do your taxes
and file electronically. They will do the math for you, but they
won't tell you which forms to use, or automatically post data
from one form to another ().
THE NONPROFITS
Many organizations provide free tax help to different
populations and in different parts of the country. This list is
not exhaustive. A good way to find out if there's an
organization near you is to search online for "free tax help"
and add specifics about your state and tax situation.
These programs may also offer free help with your state
taxes.
* AARP has long run its Tax Aide Counseling program for
older taxpayers. Staffed by volunteers and aimed at taxpayers
over the age of 60, this program offers in-depth help on the
kinds of tax issues that come up
* The United Way offers local free tax preparation for
people earning less than $49,000 a year ().
* Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, a Latino-serving
social service agency, offers free tax prep for taxpayers
earning less than $38,000. ()
* Walmart Foundation sponsors a site, serviced by H&R Block,
that offers free federal and state filing for filers earning
less than $57,000. ()
* The Armed Forces Tax Council is not a nonprofit; it's a
section of the military that coordinates the tax programs of the
U.S. military. It works in conjunction with the IRS VITA
program, and in most cases puts specially trained volunteers on
military bases. In addition, H&R Block offers free online filing
to military members at the Military One Source resource site. ()
MAJOR TAX PREPARATION COMPANIES
Most of the big tax-filing programs and companies below
offer something for free. In most cases, they are offering free
tax prep and free electronic filing for all simple returns, or
all returns below a certain income level.
Check out several, because they each have different rules
about what they will provide for free. And expect to pony up
cash if you want to do your state taxes as well. Most charge for
that separately.
* TaxAct seems to have the most full-featured free product
because it includes schedules for small businesses and capital
gains. ()
* TurboTax offers free tax prep, live advice and electronic
filing to all taxpayers, regardless of income, but not all forms
are included. Small-business owners need to buy the program to
get the forms they need. ()
* H&R Block offers its software and online filing for free
for simple returns. It also works with a number of nonprofits to
offer more full-featured software versions for free. ()
* The rest of the bunch. Other tax prep software firms that
provide at least one version of their product free to some
taxpayers include CompleteTax ();
Jackson Hewitt () and TaxSlayer
().
Choose the right free plan for you, and it should leave at
least a little bit of cash in your pocket to pay your tax bill.