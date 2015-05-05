LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Perstorp is sounding out investors on
a potential bond refinancing of costly outstanding debt,
according to sources, as the Swedish chemicals firm looks to
build on a recent revamp of its business.
Perstorp competes with the likes of BASF, Eastman, and Oxea
and produces coatings, plastics, biodiesel and feed additives.
One banker said the company is preparing to launch a
high-yield bond deal, having recently appointed a new management
team and finished a large investment in a new plant.
A spokesperson for Perstorp said that it is in "no hurry" to
refinance its debt, but indicated that it is beginning to get
feedback from bondholders.
"The market is good at the moment and we see that a lot of
the efforts and investments we have made recently are taking us
in the right direction," the spokesperson said. "Hence, we are
interested in starting a dialogue with our investors, getting
their input on how they view us and our options."
The company held a capital markets day last Thursday to
update investors and analysts following the start-up of its
Valerox plant and the appointment of the new management.
The presentation sent to investors hints that a refinancing
is in the offing, stating "we will opportunistically consider
taking advantage of strong capital markets to refinance our
capital structure to improve our maturity profile, improve our
liquidity position and reduce our interest costs."
Jayanth Kandalam at credit research firm Lucror Analytics
said he expects Perstorp to take advantage of favourable markets
and momentum from the Valerox project to launch at least a
partial refinancing of its debt.
"We believe the timing and size of a refinancing will depend
on market appetite, and in fact on the investor day, the company
did solicit investor views on the capital structure," he added.
"While nothing is officially imminent we note that the bonds
enter call periods soon, and so do not rule out a transaction in
near term."
EXPENSIVE DEBT PILE
Perstorp has more than USD1.4bn-equivalent of debt
outstanding, including EUR270m 9% and USD380m 8.75% senior
secured deals, and a USD360m 11% second lien note. Those all
mature in 2017 and become callable on May 15 this year, making
it less punitive for Perstorp to repay them early.
The company also has a USD373m-equivalent deeply
subordinated mezzanine facility outstanding, which a second
banker said the firm is "keen to refinance." He said he does not
expect Perstorp to refinance all its outstanding debt as the
upfront costs are too hefty.
The mezzanine facility pays a 550bp cash interest margin
over a 1% Euribor floor, according to bond documents from 2012,
but also carries a hefty 750bp payment-in-kind margin.
The bankers both said that a refinancing would help
Perstorp's private equity owners PAI to sell the business,
although the second banker said he did not see this happening
for at least 18 months.
Continued high leverage could be a barrier to a sale. At the
capital markets day, Perstorp said that net debt is 7.4x its
reported Ebitda, although management expect this to come down to
5.4x as the effects of the Valerox project and lower raw
material prices come into play.
The Perstorp spokesperson declined to comment on talk of a
potential sale, describing it as "pure speculation."
(Reporting by Robert Smith, Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry.
Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)