LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Perstorp is sounding out investors on a potential bond refinancing of costly outstanding debt, according to sources, as the Swedish chemicals firm looks to build on a recent revamp of its business.

Perstorp competes with the likes of BASF, Eastman, and Oxea and produces coatings, plastics, biodiesel and feed additives.

One banker said the company is preparing to launch a high-yield bond deal, having recently appointed a new management team and finished a large investment in a new plant.

A spokesperson for Perstorp said that it is in "no hurry" to refinance its debt, but indicated that it is beginning to get feedback from bondholders.

"The market is good at the moment and we see that a lot of the efforts and investments we have made recently are taking us in the right direction," the spokesperson said. "Hence, we are interested in starting a dialogue with our investors, getting their input on how they view us and our options."

The company held a capital markets day last Thursday to update investors and analysts following the start-up of its Valerox plant and the appointment of the new management.

The presentation sent to investors hints that a refinancing is in the offing, stating "we will opportunistically consider taking advantage of strong capital markets to refinance our capital structure to improve our maturity profile, improve our liquidity position and reduce our interest costs."

Jayanth Kandalam at credit research firm Lucror Analytics said he expects Perstorp to take advantage of favourable markets and momentum from the Valerox project to launch at least a partial refinancing of its debt.

"We believe the timing and size of a refinancing will depend on market appetite, and in fact on the investor day, the company did solicit investor views on the capital structure," he added.

"While nothing is officially imminent we note that the bonds enter call periods soon, and so do not rule out a transaction in near term."

EXPENSIVE DEBT PILE

Perstorp has more than USD1.4bn-equivalent of debt outstanding, including EUR270m 9% and USD380m 8.75% senior secured deals, and a USD360m 11% second lien note. Those all mature in 2017 and become callable on May 15 this year, making it less punitive for Perstorp to repay them early.

The company also has a USD373m-equivalent deeply subordinated mezzanine facility outstanding, which a second banker said the firm is "keen to refinance." He said he does not expect Perstorp to refinance all its outstanding debt as the upfront costs are too hefty.

The mezzanine facility pays a 550bp cash interest margin over a 1% Euribor floor, according to bond documents from 2012, but also carries a hefty 750bp payment-in-kind margin.

The bankers both said that a refinancing would help Perstorp's private equity owners PAI to sell the business, although the second banker said he did not see this happening for at least 18 months.

Continued high leverage could be a barrier to a sale. At the capital markets day, Perstorp said that net debt is 7.4x its reported Ebitda, although management expect this to come down to 5.4x as the effects of the Valerox project and lower raw material prices come into play.

The Perstorp spokesperson declined to comment on talk of a potential sale, describing it as "pure speculation." (Reporting by Robert Smith, Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry. Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)