SINGAPORE, March 22 Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina has delayed the start date of a shutdown at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) Balongan refinery by two weeks, industry sources said on Thursday.

The company had planned to shut almost all units at the refinery from mid-March, but will now do so at the end of March, for 40 days, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.

The reason for the delay is unknown.

High oil prices have kept import purchases by Asian countries at minimal levels, which has in turn affected refinery margins.

Indonesia is the biggest importer of gasoil in Asia and any additional requirement by the country usually has an impact on gasoil and gasoline prices.

Pertamina bought around 8.4 million barrels of gasoline in February, and some 7.5 million in January. The company has imported 9.5 million barrels so far this month.

Diesel imports were seen at 4.8 million barrels for February and some 4.2 million so far in March, industry sources said.

The Balongan refinery was last shut for maintenance in February 2011.

Pertamina's nine refineries have a combined capacity of around 1 million bpd, but they only supply 70 percent of Indonesia's oil product needs. The rest is imported. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by David Hulmes)