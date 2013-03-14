BRIEF-Facebook shareholders reject proposals on fake news, independent chair, based on preliminary results
* Facebook at annual shareholders meeting says based on preliminary results, proposals 3 through 7 have been rejected by shareholders
BAGHDAD, March 14 Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas firm Pertamina is in talks to buy 10-20 percent of Exxon Mobil's stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield, Indonesia's Chief Economic Minister said on Thursday.
"We have negotiations as there is a possibility of buying 10 or 20 percent of West Qurna 1," Hatta Rajasa said at a news conference in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
OTTAWA, June 1 Canada, embroiled in a dispute with Boeing Corp, tried to hit out at the U.S. firm for the second day in a row on Thursday but stumbled over whether talks over a proposed jet purchase had been suspended or not.