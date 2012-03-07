(Repeats story issued late on Tuesday with no changes to text)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, March 6 Indonesia's state-owned
oil company Pertamina has finalised its second
quarter gasoil term contracts at stable premiums, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Volumes will also be the same as the previous quarter, the
sources said, suggesting that demand is as yet unaffected by
Indonesia's plans for a fuel price increase of 33 percent.
Indonesia will include a 1,500 rupiah fuel price rise in a
revision of its 2012 budget, the energy minister said on
Tuesday. This would show that the government has decided to
raise fuel prices rather than adopt a floating subsidised price.
Any change to the price regulations could lead to higher
inflation that some economists fear might cause a slowdown in
the economy, which is powered in large part by the domestic
market in the world's fourth most populous nation.
Consistent term volumes negotiated for the second quarter
appear to suggest that the country's diesel demand growth is
steady.
Pertamina set the premiums for its second quarter gasoil
contract at 80 cents a barrel and $1.70 a barrel over the
Pertamina pricing formula for the 600,000-barrel lots and
200,000-barrel lots respectively, the sources said.
Both premiums are on a cost-and-freight basis.
Exact volumes negotiated are unclear, but Pertamina is
expected to import about 13 million barrels of gasoil over
January to March this year, traders said.
Sellers will be the same as in its current term, including
Malaysia's Petronas, Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Thailand's PTT and
South Korea's SK Energy.
Meanwhile, the company's gasoil requirements for April are
expected to dip nearly 5 percent from March to 4 million
barrels, one of the sources familiar with the matter said.
March requirements had increased as Pertamina was planning
to shut almost all units at its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Balongan refinery for 30-45 days from mid-March as part of a
planned maintenance.
