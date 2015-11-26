SINGAPORE Nov 26 The Perth Mint will work with
ASX Ltd to develop precious metals derivatives that
will be traded on the Australian exchange, the companies said on
Thursday.
"The derivatives products will provide precious metals
market participants with a transparent and relevant forward
price curve, enabling them to more effectively hedge their
exposures," Perth Mint said in an emailed statement.
The first product is expected to be launched in the second
half of 2016.
Australia is the second largest producer of gold after China
and the fourth biggest producer of silver.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)