Silver bars are stacked on a table in the safe deposit boxes room of the ProAurum gold house in Munich March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

SINGAPORE The Perth Mint's silver sales in November climbed to their highest since January as lower prices attracted retail investors, while gold sales fell to a three-month low.

The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the world's second-biggest gold producer after China.

Silver coin sales jumped to 851,836 ounces in November from 655,881 ounces in October, data on the mint's website showed.

A tumble in silver prices to four-year lows triggered a global scramble by consumers to purchase silver coins and bars as the metal had then reached its cheapest level relative to gold in more than five years.

The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 49,904 ounces in November, their lowest since August. Gold prices also fell to four-year lows last month, but demand for the more-expensive metal failed to pick up strongly.

Period Gold Silver

Nov-14 49,904 851,836

Oct-14 55,350 655,881

Sep-14 68,781 756,839

Aug-14 36,369 818,856

Jul-14 25,103 577,988

Jun-14 39,405 586,358

May-14 36,127 630,349

Apr-14 23,461 361,988

Mar-14 30,177 545,165

Feb-14 47,003 392,088

Jan-14 64,818 912,388

Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53

Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05

Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77

Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07

Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63

Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39

Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52

May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40

Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36

Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52

Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41

Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40

Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35

Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46

Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74

Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59

Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22

Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48

Source: The Perth Mint

Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does not issue silver minted bars.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)