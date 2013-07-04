* June gold sales at 49,460 ounces vs 92,781 ounces in May

* Silver sales fall to 636,047 ounces from 674,480

SINGAPORE, July 4 Sales of gold coins and bars at the Perth Mint nearly halved in June from May, reflecting a slowing appetite for bullion despite prices being near three-year lows.

The Australian mint sold 49,460 ounces of gold bars and coins in June, down from 92,781 ounces in May, according to an emailed statement. Sales hit an all-time high of 116,755 ounces in April, the month gold had its largest daily fall in 30 years.

Gold has fallen still further since then, as much as $140 an ounce, due to worries over the potential winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion monthly bond purchases.

Since 2008, such stimulus measures have increased the safe-haven appeal of gold as a hedge against inflation, driving prices to a record above $1,900 an ounce in September 2011.

Bullion fell to $1,180.71 in June, its lowest since August 2010, after indications from the Fed that it could curtail its stimulus programme in the next few months. However, the lower prices have failed to woo buyers in Asia and elsewhere as consumers expect a further drop.

Bron Suchecki, manager of analysis and strategy at the Perth Mint, told Reuters earlier on Thursday that though the mint's coin dealers in Australia have seen a good response to the recent drop in prices, it was not the same as in April.

"I get the sense, at least from our clients, that they are standing back waiting for a bottom to form," he said.

The mint's depository business has seen a drop off in inflows but no significant liquidations, he said.

Silver sales at the mint fell to 636,047 ounces in June, from 674,480 in May. They are sharply lower than April sales of 1.2 million ounces.

The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the second biggest gold producer after China.

The U.S. Mint said last week that sales of its American Eagle gold bullion coins plunged to 57,000 ounces in June, the lowest since August last year.

The U.S. Mint sold 209,500 ounces in April. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)