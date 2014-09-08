SINGAPORE, Sept 8 The Perth Mint's sales of
silver coins hit a seven-month high in August as the metal's
sharpest price drop in five months attracted buyers, while gold
sales also rose.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
Silver coin sales totalled 818,856 ounces last month,
compared with 691,258.63 ounces in the same period last year,
data available on the mint's website showed.
The monthly sales were the highest since January as silver
prices fell nearly 5 percent in August - the biggest
monthly drop since March.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose by a fifth from the
year-ago period to 36,369 ounces in August. Gold prices
rose a modest 0.4 percent in August.
Period Gold Silver
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)