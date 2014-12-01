SINGAPORE, Dec 1 The Perth Mint's silver sales
in November climbed to their highest since January as lower
prices attracted retail investors, while gold sales fell to a
three-month low.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
Silver coin sales jumped to 851,836 ounces in November from
655,881 ounces in October, data on the mint's website showed.
A tumble in silver prices to four-year lows triggered
a global scramble by consumers to purchase silver coins and bars
as the metal had then reached its cheapest level relative to
gold in more than five years.
The mint's sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to
49,904 ounces in November, their lowest since August. Gold
prices also fell to four-year lows last month, but demand
for the more-expensive metal failed to pick up strongly.
Period Gold Silver
Nov-14 49,904 851,836
Oct-14 55,350 655,881
Sep-14 68,781 756,839
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)