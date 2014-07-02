SINGAPORE, July 2 The Perth Mint's sales of gold
coins and bars climbed to a four-month high in June, as rising
tensions in Iraq and Ukraine increased the safe-haven appeal of
the precious metal.
June sales, however, were lower than a year ago when a sharp
drop in prices prompted a rush to buy bullion.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars rose to 39,405 ounces in
June from 36,127 ounces in May, data available on the mint's
website showed. June sales in 2013 totalled 47,692.02 ounces.
Silver sales fell 7 percent on a month-on-month basis to
586,358 ounces in June.
Data from the U.S. Mint earlier this week showed that sales
of American Eagle gold coins rose to a five-month high in June.
Period Gold Silver
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)