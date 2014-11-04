SINGAPORE, Nov 4 The Perth Mint's gold sales
dropped in October as prices fell for a second month in a row,
while silver sales dipped to their lowest in three months.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 55,350 ounces in
October from 68,781 ounces in September, data on the mint's
website showed on Tuesday.
Silver coin sales fell to 655,881 ounces in October - the
lowest monthly sales since July.
Gold lost nearly 3 percent last month, while silver
fell about 5 percent. Both the metals sank to four-year
lows on the last day of October as the dollar surged against a
basket of major currencies.
Period Gold Silver
Oct-14 55,350 655,881
Sep-14 68,781 756,839
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Dec-13 58,943.61 845,940.53
Nov-13 52,700.23 807,246.05
Oct-13 77,255.18 821,579.77
Sep-13 68,488.06 961,977.07
Aug-13 30,430.10 691,258.63
Jul-13 56,488.25 697,247.39
Jun-13 47,692.02 593,534.52
May-13 88,637.82 596,458.40
Apr-13 112,575.40 1,113,461.36
Mar-13 50,356.16 408,178.52
Feb-13 44,399.48 431,237.41
Jan-13 66,669.66 676,742.40
Dec-12 51,777.57 452,390.35
Nov-12 49,004.09 623,345.46
Oct-12 54,779.00 465,033.74
Sep-12 82,066.89 1,259,702.59
Aug-12 37,196.86 338,945.22
Jul-12 34,588.36 459,270.48
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)