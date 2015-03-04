SINGAPORE, March 4 The Perth Mint's sales of
silver coins slumped to a 10-month low in February, while gold
product sales rose from a near-three-year low.
The Perth Mint runs the only gold refinery in Australia, the
world's second-biggest gold producer after China.
The mint's gold sales rose to 31,981 ounces in February from
23,174 ounces in January, which was the lowest monthly sales
figures since April 2012, data on the mint's website showed.
Sales of silver coins fell to 392,114 ounces in February,
from 585,953 ounces in the previous month.
Gold and silver prices declined in February after posting
sharp jumps in the previous month.
Period Gold Silver
Feb-15 31,981 392,114
Jan-15 23,174 585,953
Dec-14 40,211 477,731
Nov-14 49,904 851,836
Oct-14 55,350 655,881
Sep-14 68,781 756,839
Aug-14 36,369 818,856
Jul-14 25,103 577,988
Jun-14 39,405 586,358
May-14 36,127 630,349
Apr-14 23,461 361,988
Mar-14 30,177 545,165
Feb-14 47,003 392,088
Jan-14 64,818 912,388
Source: The Perth Mint
Note: Sales figures in ounces. Gold sales include coins and
minted bars. Silver figures include only coins as the mint does
not issue silver minted bars.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Sunil Nair)