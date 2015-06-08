LIMA, June 8 A dump truck crammed with dozens of
school children dropped from a cliff in the Peruvian Andes as it
returned from festivities in a highland province, killing 17
people - mostly children - and injuring 54, a local governor
said.
The truck belonged to the municipal government of Cahuac,
one of several small towns some 160 miles (260 kilometers)
northeast of Lima where children had been summoned to take part
in a Sunday parade in the provincial capital, said Ruben Alva,
governor of the Huanuco region.
Authorities were investigating the crash and the driver, who
survived, was being held by police, Alva said.
Deadly road accidents are common in Peru, where enforcement
of passenger limits and driver competence is minimal and many
rural routes are in poor condition.
The truck was making its way uphill around a curve on a dirt
road when it rolled backward and over a cliff, Alva said.
"It dropped into a ravine, falling for about 100 meters,"
Alva said. "They were close to home, maybe 15 minutes away."
Several schoolchildren, a teacher and parents were among the
dead, Alva said.
Poverty rates in the highlands are higher than the national
average and many townsfolk pile onto farm and construction
vehicles to between towns due to a lack of public
transportation.
But Alva said it was not normal for the municipality to use
a dump truck to transport locals.
