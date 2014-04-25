UPDATE 3-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
LIMA, April 25 A consortium formed by holding companies from Argentina and Peru won a contract on Friday for building an airport that could cost up to $658 million and that will link global tourists to Peru's popular Machu Picchu ruins.
Argentine Corporacion America and Peruvian Andino Invesmtent Holding will build the airport in Peru's southeastern Cusco region, home to the former Incan citadel Machu Picchu, Transportation Minister Carlos Paredes said.
The local consortium the two companies created, Kuntur Wasi, beat out two other bidders and is now expected to build the airport in five years after starting work by 2016.
Kuntur Wasi will invest 53 percent percent of the total investment in the project, estimated at $539 million or $658 million if future expansions and renovations are carried out, said Paredes.
The government will pay for the remaining 47 percent.
The airport, called Chinchero, will be able to handle the transit of at least 5 million travelers per year, Paredes said.
The company will operate the airport in a 40-year public-private concession. (Reporting By Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3654, or 73.24 U.S. cents * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve TORONTO, May 1 The Canadian dollar was little changed on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as oil prices fell, with the currency hovering above the 14-month intraday low struck in the previous session. Last week, the loonie fell 1.1 percent pressured by an uncertain outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement and mortgage market concerns. Home Capi