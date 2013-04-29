LIMA, April 28 Five people were rescued and two
were missing on Sunday after a hot air balloon plunged into the
chilly waters off the coast of Peru, officials said.
A police helicopter and navy boats helped pull five women
out of the Pacific Ocean after searching for them for eight
hours. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two men were still missing, Interior Minister Wilfredo
Pedraza told local media.
"I hope we can find them as soon as possible. The two are
still missing. We only know that one of them tried to swim
ashore. The search will continue, even through the night, until
they are found," he told RPP radio without saying what caused
the mishap.
The red-and-white balloon, carrying six passengers and a
pilot, crashed near Canete, about 60 miles (101 km) south of
Lima, the capital. Local media indicated all those aboard were
Peruvians.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Paul Simao)