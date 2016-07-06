NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has asked an
arbitration tribunal to dismiss a US$1.6bn claim filed by hedge
fund Gramercy over 40-year old agrarian bonds.
In an official response made public on Wednesday, Peru's
lawyers accused Gramercy of conducting a "desperate smear
campaign" against the sovereign in an attempt to reap hefty
returns after snapping up the bonds on the cheap.
They argued that by refusing to participate in Peru's
already established process to pay legitimate holders of the
so-called land bonds, Gramercy was seeking preferential
treatment compared to other creditors.
"Instead of participating in this process, Gramercy attacks
Peru and the system that it has put in place, in an effort to
obtain increased returns to which it has no right," lawyers from
White & Case wrote in the response.
The land bonds were issued decades ago under Peruvian law
and in local currency as compensation to landowners whose
property was expropriated.
As Peru went through years of hyperinflation and changed its
currency twice, however, their value became uncertain.
Gramercy, which began investing in the land bonds in late
2006, has argued that a 2013 ruling by Peru's constitutional
tribunal and the payment mechanism later set up by the finance
ministry undervalue the bonds by several billion dollars.
The hedge fund filed a US$1.6bn arbitration claim against
Peru on June 2, alleging that the Andean country had indirectly
expropriated its investment in violation of the Trade Promotion
Agreement between Peru and the United States.
