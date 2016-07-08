NEW YORK, July 8 (IFR) - Hedge fund Gramercy stands to make
massive returns if it wins a long-running battle with Peru over
so-called agrarian bonds, new figures recently disclosed by the
country show.
The Connecticut-based firm says it is owed around US$1.6bn
on its holdings of the land bonds, and filed an arbitration
claim for that amount last month.
Peru fought back this week, however, asking the arbitration
tribunal to throw out the claim.
The country's official response also shed light, for the
first time, on the hefty profits Gramercy could make on at least
one of the bonds at the heart of the row - Bond No. 008615.
Gramercy bought over 9,700 land bonds from hundreds of
individual bondholders between 2006 and 2008, accumulating a
share of around 20% of the total outstanding during that time.
But it has not disclosed publicly how much it paid for each
bond.
Bond No. 008615 is part of the Class B of land bonds, which
had a maturity of 25 years and carried a coupon of 5%. It was
issued in November 1972 with face value of 10,000 soles de oro -
Peru's currency at the time - and had a residual value of 5,200
soles de oro when coupon payments stopped.
Gramercy purchased that bond in November 2006 along with
two other notes with the same maturity and the same coupon for
a total price of US$38,500.
In an official filing this week, Peru said the portion of
the total purchase price attributable to Bond No. 008615 is
approximately US$380. That is based on the fact that the bond
represents about 0.99% of the total face value of the bundle of
Class B notes purchased for US$38,500, according to a document
seen by IFR.
If those figures are accurate, Gramercy stands to make a
return of around 4,153% over the 10 years it has held the bond,
assuming the courts reward it the US$16,161.85 it is claiming
Bond No. 008615 is currently worth.
Gramercy disputes the US$380 figure.
DENIAL
The bearer notes in question were issued more than 40 years
ago to Peruvian landowners as compensation for expropriated
property.
The long-running spat between Gramercy and Peru is centred
on the present value of the defaulted bonds. The hedge fund is
disputing the payment scheme that has been proposed by the
Andean nation.
In an interview with IFR, lawyers for Gramercy said the
US$380 figure was inaccurate. They said no portion of the
US$38,500 purchase amount was specifically allocated to Bond
No. 008615, but refused to provide an alternative estimate.
They would not comment on Gramercy's potential return on
this, or other land bonds it owns.
The lawyers said the payment scheme proposed by Peru would
value the bundle at just US$0.20 and Bond No. 008615 at
less than a penny - leaving Gramercy with significant losses.
"Peru is attempting to manipulate Gramercy's purchase
price in order to evade responding to the real issue, which is
that, under the Finance Ministry formula, the three bonds would
be worth less than the cost of a stick of gum," Mark Friedman of
Debevoise & Plimpton, one of the lawyers representing Gramercy,
told IFR.
Peru has so far indicated only that it will respond to
Gramercy's own valuations in due course.
"The bondholder process is advancing in conformity with the
court ruling," the lead counsel for Peru, Jonathan Hamilton of
White & Case, told IFR. "Gramercy has opted out of that process
and has presented new arguments and valuations, and limited
evidence, in the Treaty process. Peru will respond at the
appropriate time in the procedure."
LONG ROAD AHEAD
The arbitration proceedings have only recently started, and
could drag on for years unless the two parties decide to settle
before a verdict is reached.
The dispute has had no impact on Peru's ability to raise
funds in the international bond markets, and has been mostly
shrugged off by the three major rating agencies
and institutional investors.
The land bonds were issued by the Peruvian government under
local law starting in 1969 and through the 1970s as part of
a broad agrarian reform initiated by the military government
of Juan Francisco Velasco.
As the Andean nation suffered hyperinflation and changed
its currency twice in the following years, however, payments on
the notes stopped and their value became uncertain.
Gramercy, believed to be the only entity to have acquired
the land bonds as an investment, has claimed that Peru's
proposed bond mechanism would value its holdings at just
US$1.1m, compared to the US$1.6bn it is asking for.
