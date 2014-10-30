NEW YORK, Oct 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has opened books on a new 10-year sol-denominated bond setting initial price thoughts at 6% area, according to market sources.

The sovereign will use proceeds from the deal, which settles in US dollars, to buy back some of its local and global bonds with maturities ranging from 2015 to 2020 as well as for general budgetary purposes.

BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is expected to launch and price on Thursday. (Reporting by John Balassi; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)