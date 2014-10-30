GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
LIMA Oct 30 Peru's government on Thursday authorized operations to buy back or swap bonds for the equivalent of up to $4 billion and to issue new bonds worth up to 3.27 billion soles ($1.12 billion) in local and global markets.
The buy-backs and swaps were approved for bonds maturing in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020, according to a decree published in the government's official newspaper El Peruano.
The issuance of new bonds will finance next year's budget. (Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.