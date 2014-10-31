LIMA Oct 31 Peru's finance minister said on Friday that more than 80 percent of the $3.04 billion in bonds the government issued on Thursday was part of the management of existing debt.

Peru tapped global markets for the first time in two years on Thursday, selling 7.41 billion soles ($2.54 billion) in 10-year bonds, and $500 million in a reopened dollar-denominated global bond.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)