(Updates throughout)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (IFR) - Peru was poised to raise US$1.25bn
on Tuesday through a rare 12-year dollar bond that generated
more than US$4.5bn in demand for Latin America's first sovereign
issue since July.
Global coordinators Citigroup and JP Morgan were able to
push the final spread to 195bp over Treasuries, some 30bp in
from initial thoughts - and far too narrow for some accounts.
Falling commodity prices and weaker regional currencies have
given investors pause for thought over emerging market assets,
particularly those from countries such as Peru that export
commodities to China.
"In EM it is hard not to be linked to China risk, but we
already have a lot of China-related risk and at this (final
pricing) level we didn't think it attractive," said Ricardo
Adrogue, head of emerging markets debt at Babson Capital.
The country's Single A rating and the scarcity value of its
debt were seen compensating for some of those risks, however.
And at 195bp, the Andean nation was seen offering a
relatively decent premium to its existing 2025s, which were
trading at a G-spread of around 158bp-162bp.
It was also about 20-25bp over the 170bp-175bp fair value
level that one banker was calculating for a new 12-year.
Peru is also seen as having some of the strongest
fundamentals in Latin America, a region whose economies are
suffering from sub-par growth.
"People are still more bullish on Peruvian growth than
growth in Mexico in the next few years, even with energy
reforms," a banker away from the deal told IFR.
Mexico's benchmark 2025 has been trading at a G-spread of
around 165bp.
Peru is also one of the few Single A rated sovereigns in
Latin America and, as an infrequent issuer, it enjoys a certain
rarity value among investors.
"There is always a bid for Peru," said one strategist.
Bankers believe Peru hopes to raise funding ahead of any
potential volatility stemming from a possible US rate hike
following the FOMC meeting that concludes on September 17.
Pricing is expected later on Tuesday. Proceeds are going
toward pre-funding 2016 requirements, according to an SEC
filing.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)