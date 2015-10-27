LIMA Oct 27 Peru's government on Tuesday authorized the sale of up to $1.248 billion in bonds denominated in euros or dollars, its third foray into global debt markets this year as it seeks to cover a growing fiscal deficit.

The debt, in the form of new issuances or reopened bonds, will be used to prefinance the 2016 budget, according to a decree published in the government newspaper El Peruano.

JP Morgan Securities, BNP Paribas and BBVA were named as bookrunners.

Peru, a top global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The country's fiscal deficit is set to widen to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3.0 percent in 2016 amid slumping tax revenues and slow economic growth. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Paul Simao)