LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has set guidance of 205-210bp over mid-swaps on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized January 2026 bond, according to a lead.

That compares with an initial marketing level of 215-220bp over mid-swaps.

Peru is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The deal is Tuesday's business with BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan acting as lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)