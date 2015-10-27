BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Republic of Peru has set guidance of 205-210bp over mid-swaps on a euro-denominated benchmark-sized January 2026 bond, according to a lead.
That compares with an initial marketing level of 215-220bp over mid-swaps.
Peru is rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The deal is Tuesday's business with BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan acting as lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int